How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick Leaving Khloe Flirty Comments On IG

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has taken notice of the flirty comments her ex Scott Disick sometimes leaves on her little sister Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram photos but isn’t letting it bother her too much. The Kardashians star thinks it’s “a little strange” that the father of her three children is feeling the need to praise Khloe’s good looks but knows the two are good friends and “have had” a “playful banter between them forever,” according to one source.

“Kourtney and Khloe have talked about it a couple times and they think it’s a little strange that Scott has been so flirty with Khloe,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something that Kourtney is laying in bed at night stressing over, though. She knows Scott and Khloe have had this playful banter between them forever. And Kourtney knows Khloe would obviously never go there, so it just makes Kourtney kind of wonder.”

“Is he trying to make Kourtney jealous?” the source continued. “Because if he is, it certainly isn’t working. Kourtney really has no concern over who Scott dates as long as their kids are taken care of. Kourtney knows that Scott is, and always will be, a flirt so at this point she takes it with a grain of salt. She’s really not worried about it.”

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Scott has noticeably flirted with Khloe through Instagram and more at least three times in the past. One was in Nov. 2021 when he wrote, “I’m sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” in a post at Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party. In March 2022, when Khloe debuted a new blonde bob hairstyle, he replied to the pic with, “Say hello to my little friend,” and earlier this month, he took his flirting to screen when he said that Khloe was a sight for sore eyes on the first episode of second episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe and Scott are known for having a close friendship and it came up on the premiere episode of The Kardashians when the former admitted to the latter that she feels torn between him and Kourtney sometimes because they’re no longer together. “Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything,” Khloe wrote on Twitter after a fan praised their deep conversation.