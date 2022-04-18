Khloe Kardashian Admits Being Torn Between Kourtney & Scott After Split Is A ‘Tough Position’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is admitting the struggle it’s been to feel like she’s torn between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star was seen having a deep conversation with her sister’s former boyfriend and father of her three kids about his struggles with their new relationship/friendship status, in the premiere episode of the family’s new reality series The Kardashians last week, and it’s getting a lot of fans talking.

Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 17, 2022

One fan took to Twitter to tag Khloe in a tweet that read, “That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate.. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation..” It didn’t take Khloe long to respond and reveal how “tough” it’s been.

“Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything,” she wrote.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Khloe’s response comes after Scott was seen sharing his feelings about Kourtney and her romance and engagement to Travis Barker to Khloe during an open and honest sit-down.

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'” he said in the conversation. “And, ‘You’ll get back together one day.’ So, my foot was always halfway in the door.”

In a confessional, Scott, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 7, with Kourtney, also called his ex his “best friend” and added, “Now we’re really just more of co-parenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Scott also revealed that he knows Kourtney is in “a real thing” with Travis, but he doesn’t her family forgetting about him or leaving his life since he no longer has parents to turn to. His mother died in 2013 and his father in 2014.)

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” he said while referencing a KarJenner family barbecue he wasn’t invited to.

Khloe and Scott are known for having a close friendship, often hanging out and supporting each other in public. “Scott loves Khloe like a sister,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in 2020.