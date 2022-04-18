Khloe Kardashian Admits Being Torn Between Kourtney & Scott After Split Is A ‘Tough Position’

Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan who mentioned her deep conversation with Scott Disick about his future with Kourtney Kardashian on the premiere episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' on Twitter.

By:
April 18, 2022 5:55PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is admitting the struggle it’s been to feel like she’s torn between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star was seen having a deep conversation with her sister’s former boyfriend and father of her three kids about his struggles with their new relationship/friendship status, in the premiere episode of the family’s new reality series The Kardashians last week, and it’s getting a lot of fans talking.

One fan took to Twitter to tag Khloe in a tweet that read, “That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate.. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation..” It didn’t take Khloe long to respond and reveal how “tough” it’s been.

“Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything,” she wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Khloe’s response comes after Scott was seen sharing his feelings about Kourtney and her romance and engagement to Travis Barker to Khloe during an open and honest sit-down.

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'” he said in the conversation. “And, ‘You’ll get back together one day.’ So, my foot was always halfway in the door.”

In a confessional, Scott, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 7, with Kourtney, also called his ex his “best friend” and added, “Now we’re really just more of co-parenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Scott also revealed that he knows Kourtney is in “a real thing” with Travis, but he doesn’t her family forgetting about him or leaving his life since he no longer has parents to turn to. His mother died in 2013 and his father in 2014.)

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” he said while referencing a KarJenner family barbecue he wasn’t invited to.

Khloe and Scott are known for having a close friendship, often hanging out and supporting each other in public. “Scott loves Khloe like a sister,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in 2020.

