‘BiP’ Star DeMario Jackson Reveals Graphic Details Of Corinne Olympios Oral Sex Hookup

DeMario Jackson is finally spilling the tea about the graphic sexual encounter between him and Corinne Olympios that caused ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to suspend filming.

Holy moly! DeMario Jackson, 30, is opening up and giving us a first hand account of his romp with Corinne Olympios, 24, on Bachelor in Paradise. Their encounter caused production to later grind to a halt while the studio investigated if there was any sexual misconduct, after a producer claimed Corinne was too drunk to consent to getting down with DeMario. Warner Brothers later declared that after viewing the tapes, he was innocent of any wrongdoing. The hunk now says that the Miami beauty not only wasn’t wasted, she literally pushed her hoo-ha in his face and asked him for oral sex! “That night was probably one of the wildest nights of my entire life,” he tells E! News about their first night of filming. “Like, we went for it.”

“Our first real conversation was at the bar,” he said of meeting her for the first time. “We were hanging out. We kind of were just complimenting each other on being villains. I was like, ‘Look, I’ve accepted this role.’ We were kind of just laughing, like, ‘Oh, we’re about to dominate Paradise!’ Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends. And then, you know, we started having a little bit more fun…and had a few drinks.”After taking a couple of shots, the two went past being friends to getting super physical. “From the bar scene, it got a little hot and heavy,” he reveals. “She got in my arms, and we started making out at the bar.” He says she wrapped her legs around him and he was stoked that she was making the first moves. “I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ You know, I’m down for it. I’m not gonna…I don’t think any single man—some married ones—wouldn’t turn down Corinne. She’s a beautiful woman!” he said.

The former executive recruiter said Corinne didn’t seem drunk at all and wanted to get away from the other contestants for some one on one action. “She’s like, ‘Let’s go to the pool, let’s go hang out,'” he adds. “It’s crazy because when you’re a man—mostly African American man—no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out. And at that moment, I made sure the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me, and at the point, that’s when my spidey senses got up.”

He continues, “[We were] kissing, rubbing, touching. It’s nothing too sexual yet. Things got wild because it was more her being the aggressor, which was sexy…When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it’s like a very, like, ‘Wow, OK! This is hot. This is very…I like it.'” At this point they both got naked and hopped in the pool. When he got out, DeMario says that Corinne then made moves on him by suggesting he perform oral sex on her.

“I get out of the pool, and I have my legs in the pool, and I’m just hanging out…This is when she gets up out of the pool and puts her lady parts right on my face,” he says. After confirming that they had oral sex, he reveals, “She straddled me, like put her…literally smack dab right there,” putting his palm to his face to simulate where her crotch was. “I’m like, ‘Oh s**t!'”

He says that the next day, everyone woke up hungover but without any regrets. He claims that Corinne wasn’t upset at all by what went down between them. “We’re talking, and I gave her a hug,” he says. “We all went up and got breakfast together.” Production continued for another three days before he was pulled aside and asked to leave the show.

“He goes, ‘Here’s what I’m gonna need you to do: I’m going to need you to bow out. Tell [ host Chris Harrison] and the crew you that love them, you’re thankful. However, you—you know you’re not there for the right reasons,'” DeMario says of a producer’s conversation with him. “I’m like, what the f**k? Straight up. He goes, ‘I can’t tell you what I know, but it’s going to be bad if you don’t leave tonight.'” DeMario had no idea why he was being asked to leave, but shortly thereafter production shut down and now we all know why. While filming for season four of the show has since resumed, DeMario has chosen not to return to Bachelor in Paradise. following the scandal.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne will still seek legal action when everyone else on the show’s accounts have matched up with DeMario’s?