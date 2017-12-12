Kylie Jenner Slammed By Jeffree Star & More Beauty Experts For $360 Brushes: ‘I’m Dumbfounded’

Fans aren’t thrilled with the price of Kylie Jenner’s makeup brushes, and beauty experts agree with them. Jeffree Star & more are slamming her for charging $360!

We’ll admit that we’ve spent way more money on makeup than we’d like to admit, but Kylie Jenner‘s newest product is really pushing it. The 20-year-old makeup mogul released a set of brushes, but the $360 price tag has fans and beauty experts alike shaking their heads. Are they made of gold? Do they have magic powers that’ll clear blemishes right off our faces? They better be if she’s charging that much for them — at least, thats what Jeffree Star, 32, James Charles, 18, and other cosmetics experts are saying.

Jeffree took to Twitter to subtly slam the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for asking her fans to shell out hundreds of dollars for makeup brushes. “Are the new [Kylie Cosmetics] makeup brushes made out of animal hair? Is that why they’re so expensive?? BITCH I’M STILL DUMBFOUNDED!!!!” the makeup artist tweeted. “It’s an honest question. Don’t try and make it ANYTHING BUT a QUESTION. I’ll still review it… LOL I ain’t mad.. Just want to know why her team is being lazy,” he added in a second tweet.

Honestly, Jeffree raises a good question. Why exactly do these brushes need to cost so much? Kylie defended the price on her own Twitter, saying that they’re real instead of synthetic, which means they usually cost more. “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference,” she captioned a picture of Artis‘ $360 line of brushes. But thinking her price is justified doesn’t mean people who follow her company can afford them. A lot of Kylie’s clientele include teens and young women who don’t have the kind of expendable income needed to purchase this kind of product.

This isn’t the only time Jeffree’s called out a Kardashian-Jenner beauty product. While slamming Kylie for her brushes, he also called out her concealers. In a now-deleted tweet, he accused her of using the same packaging for her new line that he used in 2014 for his liquid lipsticks. He’s also dragged Kim Kardashian, 37, in the past for her KKW contour product. “Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk,” he commented on her swatch test. The issue in that case was Kim just tested the product incorrectly, and she publicly acknowledged her mistake before redoing the swatches the right way.

But even though Kim learned from her mistakes, only time will tell if Kylie does too. For now, check out what beauty experts are saying about her expensive brushes below:

Are the new @kyliecosmetics makeup brushes made out of animal hair? Is that why they're so expensive?? BITCH I'M STILL DUMBFOUNDED!!!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 10, 2017

It's an honest question. Don't try and make it ANYTHING BUT a QUESTION. I'll still review it… LOL I ain't mad.. Just want to know why her team is being lazy. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 10, 2017

I love kylie but what the fuck?? for $360 those brushes better do my makeup FOR me and facetune my photos after too https://t.co/OaO40jnpnf — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 8, 2017

We are 💯 for women in business, but we always put ourselves in our customers shoes and say ‘would we buy it’ when bringing out new products & deciding RRP, and we’re sorry but $360 out prices too many fans, and they’re made with goat hair 😥 @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/wnczuTDjT3 — Spectrum Collections (@Spectrumbrushes) December 10, 2017

No need to break the bank with our Pro Brush Line! #wetnwildbeauty pic.twitter.com/uJwhZ1honN — wet n wild beauty (@wetnwildbeauty) December 9, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jeffree slamming Kylie for her brushes? Would you spend $360 on her new product?