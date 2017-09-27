News
Hugh Hefner Dies: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton & More Celebs Mourn ‘Playboy’ Founder

Hugh Hefner
REX/Shutterstock
Hugh Hefner was the ultimate playboy. Following his passing on Wednesday, celebrities turned to social media to mourn the man who created ‘Playboy.’

Hugh Hefner, 91, peacefully passed away from natural causes at the The Playboy Mansion on Wednesday, September 27. “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Hef’s son and current CCO of Playboy Enterprises, Cooper Hefner, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” he added. “He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal [Hefner], my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

Of course celebrities took to social media to mourn the legend. Zelda Williams, the daughter of Robin Williams, wrote “Not gonna lie, thought he’d live forever. I realized I was bisexual looking at one of his magazines as a teen. RIP Hef.” Corey Feldman also shared a photo, writing, “I am deeply sad to announce that my dear friend of many decades Hugh Hefne has passed away. This is a pic of my son Zen with Hef on Easter.”

Playboy magazine tweeted a photo of Hef, with one of his most famous quotes, “Life is too shot to be living somebody else’s dream.” Our thoughts go out to Hefner’s friends and family at this time.