Billy Ray Cyrus’ Health: All About His Sepsis Diagnosis & Vocal Issues

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Billy Ray Cyrus is shedding light on a serious health battle that nearly cost him both his life and his career. In a recent interview, the country music star revealed that he was hospitalized with a severe case of sepsis in 2024 and later developed vocal paralysis, leaving him uncertain whether he would ever sing again. The health scare offers new insight into the vocal struggles fans have noticed in recent years and marks one of the most difficult chapters of Billy Ray’s life.

Below, learn more about Billy Ray’s sepsis diagnosis, how it affected his voice and where his health stands today.

Is Billy Ray Cyrus Sick With an Illness?

Billy Ray revealed that he suffered a near-fatal case of sepsis in 2024, which left him hospitalized and fighting for his life. He said his condition became so severe that doctors told him to get his “affairs in order.” While Billy Ray has since recovered, he later dealt with additional health complications, including vocal paralysis.

“I don’t know exactly how it evolved. It was my worst nightmare. Two years before that, my mom had died in that hospital, in the very floor that I was on,” Billy Ray told People.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. According to the Mayo Clinic, the infection-fighting processes that normally protect the body can instead trigger widespread inflammation, causing organs to function poorly. If left untreated, sepsis can progress to septic shock, a dangerous condition marked by a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can lead to organ failure and death.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, confusion, extreme pain or discomfort, clammy skin and low blood pressure. Because sepsis can worsen quickly, early diagnosis and treatment are critical to improving a patient’s chances of survival.

How Did Sepsis Affect Billy Ray Cyrus’ Vocals?

After recovering from sepsis, Billy Ray was diagnosed with vocal paralysis, which affected his ability to speak and sing. The country star said losing his voice was “his worst nightmare” and left him wondering whether he would ever perform again.

Fans seemed to notice the vocal struggles during his appearance as the Ship on The Masked Singer. Billy Ray later explained that he was still dealing with the aftereffects of his health crisis at the time and credited girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley with encouraging him to take on the challenge. “Elizabeth would say to me, ‘Do you understand your voice is coming back?’” he recalled. “She encouraged me to the point where she had me do The Masked Singer.”

Music and family also played a major role in his recovery. Billy Ray said he leaned on lyrics written by daughter Noah Cyrus for a song penned by his son Braison Cyrus, particularly the line, “Some days, we might fall apart / But we’re never broken.” He described the track as one of his few sources of comfort during a difficult period.

Today, Billy Ray is continuing his recovery and preparing to release his first studio album in 14 years, The Hill.