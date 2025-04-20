Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus Dating? 5 Things About His Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Hurley knows a thing or two about life in the spotlight. As a multi-talented actress and model, the U.K. native is known for her iconic roles and, also, her previous long-term relationship with ex Hugh Grant. Now, Elizabeth, 59, has apparently found love with her new boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus. In case you need to catch up on the British star’s career and past relationships, Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about her below.

Elizabeth Hurley Is a British Actress

The London Studio Centre alum is best known for her performances as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and as the Devil in Bedazzled. In television, Elizabeth is famous for starring in The Royals and Gossip Girl.

Elizabeth Is Also a Model

In addition to acting, Elizabeth is also a model. She has worked with Estée Lauder since she landed her first modeling job with the brand at 29 years old.

Elizabeth Has a Famous Son Named Damian

Like his mother, Damian Hurley is a British actor and model. Elizabeth shares him with Steve Bing. A paternity test confirmed that Steve was Damian’s father.

As Damian’s career in the spotlight progressed, he attended public events and red carpet outings with his mother.

Elizabeth Dated Hugh Grant

From 1987 to 2000, Elizabeth was in a relationship with Hugh. Though the Heretic actor fa ed controversy for his hookup with a sex worker in 1995, Elizabeth stood by him, and they stayed together for another five years.

After her breakup from Hugh, Elizabeth welcomed her and Steve’s son, Damian, in April 2002. Later that year, she began dating her now-ex-husband, Arun Nayar. They married in 2007 and separated by 2010. Elizabeth and Arun divorced the following year.

In 2011, Elizabeth got engaged to ex-fiancé Shane Warne, but they reportedly split in 2013.

In April 2025, Elizabeth shared an Instagram photo of her and Billy on Easter. In the photo, the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker was seen giving her a kiss.

Elizabeth Supported Brexit

In 2016, Elizabeth voiced her support for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union — a time known as “Brexit.” At the time, the model appeared in a since-deleted nude Instagram post, which was captioned, “Every voice matters. Vote tomorrow- whatever your persuasion. I’m voting #Brexit#voteleave No gloating from the winners- no whinging from the losers VOTE!!” according to multiple outlets.