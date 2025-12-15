Rob Reiner’s Children: How Many Kids Did the Filmmaker Have?

Image Credit: Getty

Rob Reiner was a celebrated filmmaker whose work left a lasting mark on Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera. On December 14, 2025, Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home, and authorities have described the incident as an apparent homicide amid an ongoing investigation, according to People. TMZ reported that both Reiner and his wife suffered from wounds of a knife attack.

In the wake of that heartbreaking news, many are reflecting on his life, career, and the family he built over the years. From his decades-long success in entertainment to his role as a husband and father, here’s a closer look at Reiner’s life and children.

Who Was Rob Reiner?

Reiner was an acclaimed American actor, director, producer, and activist — and the son of legendary comedian and filmmaker Carl Reiner. He first rose to fame playing Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the classic sitcom All in the Family before becoming one of Hollywood’s most respected filmmakers.

Over the decades, Reiner directed beloved films such as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, A Few Good Men, and Stand By Me, earning widespread praise for his versatility across comedy, romance, and drama.

Who Was Rob Reiner’s Wife?

Reiner was married to Michele Singer Reiner, a photographer and philanthropist, whom he wed in 1989. The couple remained together for decades and largely kept their private life out of the public eye.

Before marrying Michele, Reiner was previously married to actress and director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. The former couple shared a daughter together before going their separate ways.

How Many Children Did Rob Reiner Have?

Reiner had four children. He shared three children — Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner, and Romy Reiner — with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, and also adopted his daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

Several of his children went on to pursue careers in film, television, and the arts, including Nick, who co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie (2015), which Reiner directed.