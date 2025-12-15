Rob Reiner & Wife Michele’s Cause of Death: How Did They Die?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Rob Reiner, the acclaimed director, producer, screenwriter and actor, and his wife, Michele Reiner (née Singer), were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025, from an apparent homicide, according to multiple outlets. While the details surrounding their exact cause of death were initially unclear, a report emerged later that day about their son, Nick Reiner, and his alleged involvement.

Many know Rob from his success in the film industry. He began his career as a comedy writer, then grew in popularity upon starring in the sitcom All in the Family, which earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards. He went on to direct some of Hollywood’s most iconic classics, including Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.

What Happened to Rob Reiner & His Wife?

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home in Brentwood, California, at around 3:30 p.m. local time to provide medical aid, the LAFD told People. When they arrived, a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found deceased. The identities of the pair were not immediately disclosed.

TMZ reported that both Rob and Michele suffered from wounds of a knife attack.

How Did Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Singer Reiner Die?

At the time of publication, Rob and Michele’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed. However, People reported that their son, Nick, killed them. As TMZ previously reported, the spouses suffered wounds consistent with a knife.

No other details have been reported at the time of publication, so it’s unclear what Nick’s alleged motive was. Additionally, law enforcement has yet to publicly confirm whether Nick is behind his parents’ deaths.

Who Are Rob Reiner & Michele Reiner’s Kids?

Rob and Michele shared three biological children together — Jake, Nick and Romy Reiner — and the late producer adopted ex-wife Penny Marshall‘s daughter from a previous marriage: Tracy Reiner, who is an actress.