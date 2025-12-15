Rob Reiner’s Wife: All About the Late Michele Singer & His Ex-Wife Penny Marshall

Rob Reiner met the love of his life in second wife Michele Reiner (née Singer), and they died together. The couple were found dead on December 14, 2025, inside their home in Brentwood, California, in an apparent homicide. While police investigate the horrifying incident, Rob and Michele’s friends, family and colleagues are grieving their deaths.

Learn about Rob’s wife, Michele, and his past marriage below.

How Many Times Was Rob Reiner Married?

Rob was married twice in his life. His first marriage was to Penny Marshall, a fellow filmmaker and actor. The ex-spouses wed in 1971 and divorced 10 years later.

Penny died on December 17, 2018, at the age of 75. Her death was attributed to cardiopulmonary failure, cardiac arrest and type 2 diabetes, per her death certificate.

When Did Rob Reiner Marry Michele Singer?

In 1989, Rob married his second wife, Michele, and they stayed together for the rest of their lives.

How Did Michele Singer Reiner Die?

Michele died alongside her husband, according to multiple reports. She and the late Stand by Me director were found deceased in their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. The couple had wounds consistent with a knife attack. Per TMZ, their throats had been slit.

Police have yet to publicly confirm the exact manner of death for both Rob and Michele. She was 68 years old when she died; Rob was 78.

Did Rob Reiner Have Children With Ex-Wife Penny Marshall?

Yes, Rob adopted Penny’s daughter, Tracy Reiner, from her previous marriage to ex-husband Michael “Mike” Henry.

Tracy spoke out about Rob and Michele’s deaths in a statement obtained by NBC News. “I came from the greatest family ever. I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock,” Tracy said.

Did Rob Reiner Have Children With His Wife Michele?

Yes, Rob and Michele shared three children together: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.

After the news of Rob and Michele’s deaths broke in December 2025, People reported that Nick killed his parents, citing sources close to the situation. While police did not initially confirm this account, the Los Angeles Police Department questioned him in connection to the case, and TMZ later reported that Nick was in custody. According to the outlet, one of Rob’s daughters — who found the All in the Family alum and Michele dead — told police that Nick “should be a suspect” because he was allegedly “dangerous.”