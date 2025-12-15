Who Is Rob Reiner’s Son? All About Nick Reiner Amid His Parents’ Deaths

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nick Reiner found himself at the center of his late parents Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner‘s deaths in December 2025. The late filmmaker and his wife were found dead from an apparent homicide in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, and a report emerged about Nick’s alleged involvement in their deaths. Police have yet to confirm this at the time of publication.

Previously, Nick opened up about battling a drug addiction and managing homelessness. He had followed in his father’s footsteps by getting into film.

Learn more about Nick, his career and bond with his family below.

How Many Kids Do Rob Reiner & Michele Reiner Have?

Rob and Michele share four children altogether: three biological adult children, Jake, Nick and Romy Reiner, and Tracy Reiner, whom Rob had adopted from his past marriage to ex-wife Penny Marshall.

Did Nick Reiner Kill Rob & Michele Reiner?

No one from the Reiner family has publicly spoken out about Rob and Michele’s shocking deaths. Their wounds, however, were consisted of a knife attack, per TMZ, and People reported that Nick murdered Rob and Michele.

What Did Nick Reiner Do for a Living?

“When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck,” Nick told People in 2016 while promoting his 2015 film Being Charlie. “You roll the dice and you hope you make it. I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there [sic].”

Nick further explained all the states he had been living in while homeless.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick told People. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun. … If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”

