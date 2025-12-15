Rob Reiner Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘All in the Family’ Alum Made

Image Credit: Getty Images for TCM

Rob Reiner spent decades building a successful career in Hollywood, first as an actor and later as a director and producer behind some of the industry’s most iconic films. After rising to fame as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, Reiner went on to direct hits like The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, and A Few Good Men.

Here’s a closer look at Reiner’s net worth and how much money he made over the years.

How Did Rob Reiner Get Rich?

Reiner built his wealth through a long and successful career in television and film that spanned more than five decades. He first earned steady income as an actor on All in the Family, where the show’s massive popularity led to strong salaries and long-term residuals. Over the years, he also continued to appear on television, including guest roles on series like New Girl, which added to his on-screen earnings.

After transitioning behind the camera, Reiner significantly increased his income as a director and producer, becoming one of Hollywood’s most reliable hitmakers. Films like The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men not only performed well at the box office but also became enduring classics, generating backend profits, syndication revenue, and ongoing royalties. Reiner also benefited financially from producing credits, ownership stakes in projects, and decades of residuals from both his television and film work.

What Was Rob Reiner’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, Reiner’s net worth was estimated to be $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Rob Reiner Die?

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025, in what authorities have described as an apparent homicide. Rob was 78, and Michele was 68. Police responded to the couple’s Brentwood residence that afternoon and discovered both with fatal stab wounds. They were later pronounced dead by officials.

Their bodies were reportedly found by their daughter, Romy Reiner. The investigation is being handled by law enforcement’s Robbery-Homicide Division, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death. Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested and booked on a murder charge and is being held on $4 million bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.