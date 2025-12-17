How Long Could Nick Reiner Go to Prison if He’s Found Guilty of Killing Parents Rob & Michele Reiner?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, is facing murder charges in the first degree for their deaths. Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were both found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025, with wounds consistent with a knife attack.

Nick’s alleged involvement in Rob and Michele’s deaths circulated shortly after their bodies were found. The 32-year-old reportedly got into a heated argument at Conan O’Brien‘s Christmas party less than 24 hours before Rob and Michele were found deceased.

On December 16, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that his office will file murder charges against Nick: two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, according to NBC News.

Find out how long Nick could face behind bars if he’s found guilty of killing Rob and Michele.

Was Nick Reiner Arrested?

Yes, Nick was arrested shortly after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found by police. They were found with multiple lacerations consistent with knife wounds, and TMZ reported that their throats had been slit.

How Long Could Nick Reiner Be in Prison if He’s Found Guilty?

If a person is found guilty of murder in the first degree in the state of California, the prison sentence is generally 25 years to life behind bars. It can even include the death penalty.

Nick, however, has yet to be formally charged with murder. As previously noted, the L.A. County District Attorney announced his plans to file two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders.

Did Nick Reiner Kill His Parents Rob & Michele Reiner?

People was the first to report that multiple sources claimed he killed his parents, Rob and Michele. However, he is innocent until proven guilty. He has yet to go to trial.

Does Nick Reiner Still Struggle With Drug Addiction?

It’s unclear if Nick still struggles with substance addiction, but he opened up about his past drug abuse in 2016.

In 2015, Nick told People that he was homeless several times in different states as a result of his addiction struggles.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick said. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun. … If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”

Despite the difficulties he endured, Nick pointed out that his experiences “made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff.”

“I met crazy great people there, so out of my element,” he added at the time. “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).