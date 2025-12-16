Who Killed Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele? Updates on the Double Homicide Case

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in what was almost immediately reported to be a murder case. The couple, 78 and 68 years old, respectively, were discovered with lacerations consistent with a knife attack, per multiple outlets. As the case unfolds, friends, colleagues and fans of Rob want to know who could have killed him and Michele.

Get updates on the shocking case below.

What Happened to Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner?

Rob and Michele were found deceased at their Brentwood, California, home at around 3:30 p.m. local time on December 14, 2025. Multiple outlets reported that the couple were discovered with several lacerations consistent with knife wounds.

Were Rob Reiner & Michele Murdered?

Police have not publicly confirmed whether Rob and Michele were, in fact, murdered, but multiple outlets reported that their case was being investigated as a homicide. According to TMZ, Rob and Michele’s throats had been slit, and they had, therefore, been murdered.

Who Killed Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele?

The LAPD has not publicly identified anyone as a suspect in the Reiners’ homicide case yet. However, Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele, was taken into police custody the morning of December 15, 2025, according to multiple outlets.

Nick, 32, previously battled drug addiction and struggled with homelessness.

“When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck,” Nick pointed out in 2016, according to People. “You roll the dice, and you hope you make it. I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there [sic].”

The L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on December 16 that Nick was facing murder charges — two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, per NBC News.

Where Is Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Now?

At the time of publication, Nick is in police custody. He was arrested on murder charges in the stabbing of his parents, according to Page Six. Per the outlet, Nick was being held at the Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles. His bail was set at $4 million, a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).