Did Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Kill Him & Michele? Updates on Homicide Case

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, is at the forefront of his parents’ homicide case, according to multiple reports. Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025, and the LAPD was investigating their deaths as a homicide.

On December 16, L.A County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that Nick would be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, per NBC News.

As police work to clear up public speculation about the case, learn everything we know so far about the Reiners’ murders below.

What Happened to Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele?

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Reiners’ address at around 3:30 p.m. local time, and they were found deceased. Their identities were not initially disclosed, but multiple outlets reported that they were, in fact, the Stand by Me director and his wife of nearly 40 years.

How Many Children Did Rob Reiner Have?

Rob was a father to four children altogether: his and Michele’s three biological children, Jake, Nick and Romy Reiner, and the filmmaker’s daughter Tracy, whom he adopted when he married ex-wife Penny Marshall.

Per TMZ, one of Rob’s daughters found her parents dead in their Los Angeles home.

How Did Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner Die? Their Cause of Death

Rob and Michele’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed by the medical examiner nor the police. However, they were found dead with wounds consistent with a knife attack, TMZ initially reported. The outlet later reported that their throats had been slit during a possible argument.

Did Nick Reiner Kill Rob & Michele?

Yes, according to source who told People, Nick allegedly killed Rob and Michele, though he has yet to go to trial.

TMZ reported on December 15 that Rob and Michele’s throats had been slit after a possible argument. Per the outlet, one of Rob’s daughters discovered the spouses and informed police that Nick “should be a suspect” because he’s “dangerous.”

Nick was arrested by the LAPD in connection with his parents’ deaths. The L.A. County District Attorney’s office announced on December 16 that they planned to file murder charges against Nick.

Where Is Nick Reiner Now?

Nick is currently in police custody and is facing murder charges as of December 16.