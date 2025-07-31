Are Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Dating? Go Behind the Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Are there fireworks between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau? The global pop icon — who’s currently on her Lifetimes Tour — and the former Canadian prime minister sparked romance rumors earlier this month after they were spotted hanging out together several times. Recently, the “California Gurls” artist split from fiancé Orlando Bloom. So, dating rumors have been flying, but are they just friends?

Get an update on the nature of Katy and Justin’s relationship below.

Who Is Justin Trudeau?

Justin is the former prime minister of Canada, who led the Liberal Party from 2013 until he resigned from his position as PM in 2025.

Justin Trudeau singing along to “Firework” at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/tIqHs4Psfa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

Why Did Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Break Up?

Neither Katy nor Orlando has publicly discussed their breakup, but reps for the estranged couple released a joint statement to Page Six confirming their split.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” the statement read. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/BKx8b87sPT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

Are Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Dating?

Katy and Justin are apparently spending some time together, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ in July 2025 of the duo having dinner together and walking her dog in Montreal. Days later, Justin was seen at her concert in the Québec city.

Neither Katy nor Justin has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

Is Justin Trudeau Married?

Technically, Justin is still legally married to his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, but they separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple knew each other since childhood but didn’t start dating until they were adults in the early 2000s.

Upon separating in 2023, Justin and Sophie released a statement that that split after having “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

Does Justin Trudeau Have Kids?

Yes, Justin shares three children — sons Xavier and Hadrien and daughter Ella-Grace — with Sophie.

Do Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Kids?

Yes, Katy and Orlando share their daughter, Daisy Bloom, together.