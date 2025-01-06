Is Justin Trudeau Married? All About His Wife Sophie Grégoire

Justin Trudeau‘s glamorous turn as Canadian Prime Minister is coming to an end, he announced on Monday, January 6. “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” the politician, 52, said in emotional comments from his residence, per CBS News. “I’m a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians.”

Trudeau will continue to serve until March 24. Amid the news of his resignation, find out more about his relationship with his estranged wife, and more below.

Who is Justin Trudeau’s Estranged Wife, Sophie Grégoir?

Sophie Grégoir, 49, is a humanitarian, TV host, and public speaker best known for her marriage to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. According to Newsweek, the Montreal, Quebec-born beauty has worked for networks including TVA and LCN, and is known for mental health and eating disorders advocacy. She was educated at College Jean-de-Brébeuf and received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the Université de Montréal, per the outlet. She also nabbed a radio and television arts degree at Toronto’s Ryerson University.

Are Justin and Sophie Still Together?

The former power duo announced their separation on August 2, 2023, after 18 years of marriage. “Sophie and I would like the share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” read a social media post at the time. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

When Did Justin and Sophie Get Married?

Justin and Sophie were married in a lavish ceremony in May 2005 in Montreal. Justin wore a gold tuxedo with retro gold silk stripes, and Gregoire donned a stunning, low-cut off-white gown with gold lace details. “I’m the happiest woman on Earth,” she told the crowd gathered for the big day, per the Toronto Star.

Do Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Have Children?

The former couple welcomed three children during their marriage — Xavier (born October 18, 2007,) Ella-Grace (born February 5, 2009,) and Hadrien (February 28, 2014). In a separate statement following their separation announcement, Trudeau’s office addressed the issue of parenting. The Prime Minister’s office reiterated that the former couple was focused on “raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”