Justin Trudeau Wears Pink With Son Xavier To See ‘Barbie’ 4 Days After Announcing Split From Wife

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his elder son Xavier were both clearly fans of the new Barbie movie. The politician, 51, and his 15-year-old son smiled wide in a new selfie posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 6. The father-son day to see the movie came just days after Justin and his wife Sophie announced that they’d be separating after 18 years of marriage.

Both Justin and Xavier rocked pink outfits, fitting for the new movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Standing in front of the Barbie poster, the prime minister sported a light pink hoodie with the phrase “Love you more” printed on it. His son rocked a hot pink t-shirt as he smiled with his dad. Justin appeared to also give his opinion on the Barbenheimer debate, by writing, “We’re team Barbie” in the caption.

Xavier is the oldest of three kids that Justin shares with Sophie. The former couple also have a daughter Ella-Grace, 14, and a younger son Hadrien, 9. The couple announced that they’d be separating in a statement on August 2. “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” Justin wrote on Instagram.

Despite also being busy as the leader of Canada, Justin clearly makes time to bond with his kids. A video of him enjoying a family day with his two older kids going bungee jumping was released in late 2022. The family looked like they had a ton of fun, while partaking in the thrill-seeking activity.

Since Barbie hit theaters in July, it’s been a certified hit with tons of celebrities embracing the hot pink fashion and enjoying the movie. Besides Justin and his son, stars like Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and many more have channeled the doll‘s fashion sense with so many amazing hot pink looks this summer.