Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & Wife Sophie Split After 18 Years of Marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on August 2 via Instagram that he and his wife, Sophie Gregorie Trudeau, were going their separate ways. In a brief statement, the beloved politician explained that the decision was not made lightly, but was one both parties agreed was best for their family.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Splits of 2023: Billy Porter, Reese Witherspoon, & More Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) with his wife Sophie Gregoire (R), attend a meeting at the National Palace prior to their leaders' summit in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 January 2023. The Summit of North American Leaders will focus on issues related to migration, security, the economy and international affairs. North American Leaders trilateral summit in Mexico, Mexico City - 10 Jan 2023

Married on May 28, 2005, Justin and Sophie have weather many storms together, including most recently getting Covid together during the pandemic. The two met as children, as Sophie was a friend of Justin’s brother. In 2003, the pair reconnected when they were co-hosts at a charity ball (Sophie was working as a TV host at the time).

After coming back into each other’s lives, the childhood friends began dating, eventually getting engaged in October 2004. Their wedding was less than one year later. Together, Justin and Sophie have three children: sons Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, 9, and daughter Ella-Grace, 14.

Justin has always been protective of his family, and in 2021, he clapped back at a heckler who shouted slurs at Sophie. The PM was able to ignore the heckler at first, but when he called Sophie a “w****,” Trudeau jumped in. “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?” he clapped back.

Trudeau has been serving as the Prime Minister of Canada since 2015. Sophie has always supported him on the campaign trail over the years. Trudeau won his third election for Prime Minister amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2021. He previously struck a deal to keep his Liberal party in power and maintain the PM position until 2025. However, the deal is not binding, and Trudeau is prepared to run for re-election at any time. It’s unclear how involved Sophie will be in his future campaigning.