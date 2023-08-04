Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Pink Lace Lingerie While Having A ‘Barbie Moment’: Watch

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 42-year-old posted a mirror selfie video from a bathroom while wearing a sheer pink lace lingerie set that gave us serious Barbie vibes.

In the video, Kim rocked a pink lace Skims lingerie set that featured a sleeveless, skintight cropped camisole that was completely see-through and had a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching high-rise lace boy shorts which highlighted her super tiny waist and toned abs. As for her glam, she rocked blonde hair that was down and pin-straight while parted in the middle.

Kim said to the camera, “You know I love pink and so does everyone else tight now if you’ve seen the Barbie movie which I am obsessed with it’s so cute.” She then turned around to show off her backside saying, “How cute is the Barbie moment with blonde hair.”

Kim has been loving pink outfits and aside from this look, she recently wore head-to-toe pink while on vacation. Kim posted a photo of herself on a cruiser bike while wearing a super plunging strapless Skims Swim Bandeau Bikini Top in Light Pink with a pair of Skims Silk Chiffon Cover Up Drawstring Pants in Light Pink on top. Beneath the pants, she wore the matching high-rise bottoms and showed off her incredibly toned abs.

When Kim isn’t wearing pink she still looks fabulous and just the other day she showed off her toned figure in yet another Skims outfit. This time, she opted for all black when she wore the Skims Outdoor Wide Neck Bralette in Washed Onyx with a pair of mid-rise, baggy Skims Outdoor Jersey Pants in Washed Onyx.