Kim Kardashian Channels Kourtney With New Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Kim Kardashian changed up her hair! The Kardashians star, 42, took to her Instagram Story to reveal the new hair makeover on Thursday, July 27. Kim’s new bob look was very similar to the type of hairstyle that her older sister Kourtney, 44, rocked for years. The reality star was fabulous with her new look, and she was clearly very happy with the new look.

Kim showed off the look while she was debuting a new sports bra and loungers from her SKIMs line. While she was showing off the black outfit, she was talking about the new clothes and made a reference to her new hairdo. “The sports bra is super cute, just like my new haircut,” she said in one clip. In another clip, Kim gave a more closeup, selfie look of her new look. “I wanna show you guys my new hair,” she said in the second clip.

Kim’s new look was a bit different from the way that she normally wears her hair. Typically, her hair is much longer, but she looks fantastic with the new shorter bob. As mentioned above, her look is very similar to one of Kourtney’s past styles. The Poosh founder sported a bob for a while, and it was a bit of a signature look, inspiring some others to try it out for themselves. More recently, Kourtney has worn her hair longer.

While there are some comparisons to be made between the two sisters’ hairstyles, Kim and Kourtney did have a bit of drama in the latest season of The Kardashians. A season three preview revealed that Kourtney was hurt after her sister collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on a release, and she was upset about the lack of communication. Since filming, the sisters seem to have reconciled. “We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised,” Kim said in a Today interview in May.

Aside from the drama, Kourtney is also pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with her husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder had announced that she was expecting a new baby by holding up a sign with the exciting news at a blink-182 concert.