Kim Kardashian Channels Kourtney’s Wedding Look In Black D&G Dress & Veil After Copycat Fight

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, 42, may have upset Kourtney Kardashian, 44, again by copying one of her sister’s wedding looks for a Dolce & Gabbana event. The SKIMS founder went to the brand’s Alta Moda Show in Puglia, Italy on July 9 in a dramatic black D&G corset dress with a veil. The outfit resembled Kourtney’s ensemble from one of her and Travis Barker‘s pre-wedding events in Portofino, Italy last year. As fans know, the siblings have been fighting over copycat D&G outfits and their Italian weddings on the new episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Coincidence? We think not.

Kim looked incredible in her D&G gown that included a low-cut corset and a satin skirt. She accessorized her outfit with an oversized gold star-shaped pendant necklace. The mother-of-four arrived at the event with Domenico Dolce and her mother Kris Jenner, who also wore an all-black outfit that included a bodysuit and a sheer dress. On social media, everyone obsessed over Kim’s outfit and mentioned that Kourtney might not be thrilled with her sister’s latest fashion choice.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Skin-Tight Looks: Photos Of The Reality Star's Most Formfitting Outfits Kim Kardashian is known for her insanely sexy looks, and the star is never too afraid to show off her famously curvaceous figure in skin-tight ensembles. When it comes to her outfits, we know Kim likes looks that fit like a glove. Why hide that perfect hourglass figure in something frumpy! Throughout the years, Kim has rocked so many insanely tight outfits, that it's hard to choose a favorite. From tight latex pants, clingy gowns or tiny PVC dresses, Kim always knows how to nail a formfitting ensemble. And her Balenciaga glove looks are a study in seamless sexiness! Kim Kardashian has rocked so many sexy skin-tight looks. From leggings, to dresses, to gloves, check out our fashion experts' favorite figure-hugging looks from the queen of reality TV. Puglia, ITALY - Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy. Kim wore a dramatic fitted black dress with a statement necklace and a dramatic veil as she was escorted by Domenico Dolce. Mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance. Pictured: Kim Kardahian, Domenico Dolce BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Tomas Herold / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Kourtney somewhere crying right now,” one fan wrote underneath Kim’s Instagram post from the D&G fashion show. “Kourtney is shaking in her boots rn,” another fan said. A different person joked that Kim “didn’t ask Kourtney’s permission” to wear the black veil dress amidst the family drama that’s playing out on season 3 of their Hulu reality show. And now Kim may have just escalated the drama to a whole new level.

The tension between the sisters started when Kim did her ‘Ciao, Kim‘ Dolce & Gabbana collaboration shortly after Kourtney worked with the brand for her May 2022 wedding. Kourtney accused Kim of copying her wedding for her own benefit. The siblings finally hashed things out the July 6 episode, and in a confessional Kim vented out how she got married in Italy, and had Andrea Boccelli perform at the nuptials, before Kourtney did the exact same thing. In the end, Kim apologized for “putting the business and the check” ahead of Kourtney’s feelings, and they both decided to squash the beef.

In the months since filming, Kim and Kourtney appear to be in a better place. Kim opened up about the family drama to TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie before the show returned in May. “We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised,” Kim shared. “But, I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable. Because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences,” she added. “I’m proud we’re still so open and driven to share so much.”