Andrea Bocelli Reacts To Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s Feud Over Their Italian Weddings

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s feud over Kim allegedly copying Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker for her ‘Ciao, Kim‘ Dolce & Gabbana collaboration has gotten the attention of Andrea Bocelli himself! “Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice,” the legendary singer, 64, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 7 as he went on to shoutout his son Matteo Bocelli, 25, who also performs.

“I’ll always be happy to sing for you, but know that there’s younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!” Andrea went on, mentioning Kim and Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner.

The comment was attached to a video from Hulu’s The Kardashians where Kim defended herself against Kourtney’s accusations of “copying” her wedding — reminding the audience in a confessional that she actually got married to ex Kanye West in Florence, Italy back in 2014…and Andrea Bocelli also performed at their wedding.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim said in the confessional interview. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f—— wedding country and my wedding performer,” the SKIMS founder went on.

She then doubled down by reminding everyone that Andrea not only performed at her wedding, but that he is one of her favorite musicians. “Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle? Okay,” the 42-year-old said pointedly. Kim also reposted Andrea’s response, hilariously adding, “OMG.”

Kim has insisted throughout recent episodes that she wanted to be mindful of Kourtney’s feelings when going ahead with the ‘Ciao, Kim’ collection, which mostly consisted of a curated collection of re-issue pieces from the designers’ legendary archives. She also told the brand she didn’t want to use certain pieces, like a black veil, because the Poosh founder had sported one on her wedding weekend.

Initially, Kim also said, that the collaboration was meant to be something with SKIMS — more in the vein of her 2021 collection with Fendi. “I called you [and] I said, ‘SKIMS is not doing it,’ because we couldn’t get it together that quickly,” Kim said to Kourtney. “I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do this because it’s so close to Kourtney’s wedding — I want it to be completely different.’”

Kourtney then said she felt miffed that Kim didn’t call her before going ahead with the deal. “You weren’t like, ‘Hey, I’d love to know how you feel about this.’ You called me after the deal was done,” Kourt replied.