‘Kardashians’: Kourtney Says Kim is ‘Intolerable’ To Talk To As She Puts Off Convo About D&G Feud

Kourtney Kardashian briefly put her issues with sister Kim Kardashian aside to attend the SKIMs founder’s 43rd birthday dinner on the June 29 episode of The Kardashians. “No matter what’s going on between us, we always show up for each other,” Kourtney explained. “Of course I’m going to celebrate my sister.” With Kim’s birthday falling in mid-October, it had been nearly a month since her fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. The D&G collab upset Kourtney because she had worked with the designers on her wedding just months earlier, and even weeks after the fact, the two hadn’t sat down to hash things out.

In a separate conversation, Khloe Kardashian and Simon Huck tried to push Kourtney to rip the bandage off and talk to Kim. “To my understanding, she’s been trying to reach out to you and you haven’t been wanting to talk,” Khloe said, to which Kourtney insisted, “One hundred percent false. Zero percent true.”

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty or feeling of, ‘How would I feel [if she did this to me]?'” Kourtney shared. “It’s almost like a greediness. Everything moves so fast. I feel like…we have it all. We have more than we could want or need. But if I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?'” Kim previously insisted that she went out of her way to not copy direct looks from Kourtney’s wedding in the collaboration.

Khloe questioned why Kourtney couldn’t just say all of this to Kim directly. “It’s who she is to her core,” Kourtney explained. She further explained why she was so upset in a confessional, which stemmed from her feeling that Kim wasn’t happy at her wedding to Travis Barker in general. “This is definitely not about a brand,” she said. “It’s about my wedding. I didn’t feel truly supported. I think it’s just a free for all. It’s no boundaries and it felt like there’s no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. No one gives a f*** about anything. We’re just going to take and do what we want. Whatever’s best for us.”

Kourtney also slammed Kim as being “intolerable” to have a conversation with. “She’s on her phone the whole time, hardly looks up, is really hard to engage with,” she admitted. ‘It makes me want to run the other way. I just thought, ‘What else can you take from me? Can I have anything that’s mine?'”

Khloe assured Kourtney that Kim wanted to make things right, and even said she’d be the mediator and would make sure Kim came into the conversation in a good mood. “It’s not even a good mood, it’s the right mindset,” Kourtney argued. “Sometimes she’s in a mindset where she’s like, ‘You’re my enemy.'” By the end of the conversation, they were no closer to a Kourtney and Kim sit-down.