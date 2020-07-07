Kourtney Kardashian landed the cover of Vogue Arabia & the mother-of-three looks fabulous with a short bob & bright purple & pink eyeshadow!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, looks better than ever on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s July/August issue. This marks Kourtney’s second Vogue cover ever, and the mother-of-three slays in a super shot blunt bob with bright colored eyeshadow. For the issue, there are two covers featuring Kourtney – the first shows her with her eyes closed rocking purple eyeshadow while the second sees her with neon pink shadow all over her lids and around her eyes.

Aside from her makeup, Kourt rocked a slew of seriously sexy outfits including the English cover where she wore a sheer silver mesh Ashton Michael dress with a high-neck that’s completely covered in crystals. She paired the frock with Alexis Bittar earrings and purple eyeshadow. For the Arabic cover, Kourtney ditched her purple shadow for a bright neon pink and wore a strapless metallic silver Graham Cruz bodice. For her last look, Kourtney opted to wear no makeup at all, rocking a black sequin one-shoulder Khyeli gown that was cut out on her shoulders.

Manuel Arnaut, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, gushed about having Kourtney as the cover star, “If there’s anything that I learned during the recent Covid-19 lockdown, it is that we need to take good care of ourselves; we need to prioritize our physical and mental wellbeing. Kourtney Kardashian is in a moment of her life when health and family come first, even if this means leaving one of the most disruptive TV shows to ever grace the small screen.”

The best part about this cover is that Kourtney actually wrote her own cover lines, which reads, “The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free.” The reason for this is because Kourtney explains that she’s taking a break from filming her hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has accumulated 19 seasons over 13 years.