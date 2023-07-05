Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Bump In Strapless Mini Dress In New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is basking in the glow of pregnancy. The Kardashians beauty, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, for a glam photo dump of baby bump shots, including one in a strapless mini dress! In the first pic, the Poosh founder extended her growing baby bump while wearing the tight black mini dress. She wore her hair in a long, silky high ponytail and looked completely radiant for the mom-to-be selfie. In a gym mirror selfie, she pulled up a red, white, and blue athletic top to reveal her bare baby bump, and in another, she showed a peekaboo hint of baby bump under a white t shirt in a mirrored elevator. In a bathroom selfie, she wore a white graphic tee, off white trench coat, and futuristic sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See The Couple's Cutest Photos. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, California, home. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as arriving back at the New York CIty Hotel.

The mom of three also shared a romantic photo of herself kissing her shirtless hubby Travis Barker, 47, and another of their hands intertwined as they await the birth of their first child together. The final few pics showed the Lemme CEO wearing a fierce sheer black top with a leather blazer, and a close up shot of her perfect, milky pink manicure. “Selfies n stuff,” she captioned the photo collection.

The Blink-182 drummer was thrilled with the gorgeous pics, and took to the comments thread to declare his wife “Hot stuff.” And many of her other 223 million followers on the platform flooded to the comments section as well to gush. “It’s good to see your happy. You’ve been glowing since you and Travis became a thing,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Happiness looks really good on you.” “Please start your own reality show with Travis,” suggested a third.

The pics come just a day after Kourtney shared baby bump pics in a hot pink bikini alongside pal Addison Rae, 22. Meanwhile, the countdown to welcoming her fourth child has begun. The baby, a boy, will join Kourtney’s three kids with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, as well as Travis’s children, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, and kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler.