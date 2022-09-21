Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Blunt Bob Hair Makeover Holding Hands With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian switched up her hairstyle and she took her new blunt bob for a spin when she was out on a date with husband Travis Barker in LA on Sept. 20. The 43-year-old cut off some of her hair to make it even shorter so that it now rests directly under her chin in a straight across line.

Kourtney’s short hair was down and pin-straight while parted in the middle and was super shiny and sleek. Earlier that day, she posted a video of her new haircut, done by Peter Savic, with the caption, “So I didn’t do the full cut, but she got a lil’ chop.”

She styled her gorgeous new do with a skintight black maxi dress. The turtleneck frock featured a massive cutout on her stomach and waist and the bottom half of the dress featured a form-fitting skirt that ended at her ankles. She accessorized her monochromatic look with a tiny black leather purse and a pair of pointed-toe black leather heeled boots.

Kourtney has been wearing a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and just the other day she wore a gray Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Blink 182 License T-Shirt as a dress with a pair of thigh-high black boots and an Alaia Le Coeur Bag.

Aside from this look, she was out the day before wearing a white Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Cotton Cuffed Shirt as a dress with a black Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Barker Vintage Leather Biker Jacket on top. She accessorized with a black tie, knee-high black leather boots, and sunglasses.