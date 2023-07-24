Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Channels Barbie & Goes Makeup-Free In Pink Romper While Working Out

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is making sure she stays active during her pregnancy. The reality star, who is expecting a child with husband Travis Barker, took to Instagram this week to share a mirror selfie in which she rocked pink long-sleeved romper-style pajamas that had buttons opened at the top, revealing cleavage. She also had her hair pulled back and appeared to be makeup-free as she confidently posed while holding onto a metal bar with one hand and her phone with the other.

The beauty revealed she was doing “prenatal pilates” in a caption that was over the photo. Her growing baby bump could be seen in the eye-catching outfit and she looked as comfortable as could be. She also added an emoji of a pink heart with a blue arrow through it over the snapshot.

Kourtney’s latest photo comes after she made headlines for being photographed on a stroll in the Calabasas, CA area with Travis. The soon-to-be mother of four held the drummer’s hand as she rocked a long-sleeved black top and matching black pants that were unbuttoned at the top to give her growing bump some room. She also wore black boots and sunglasses as her hair was pulled back.

Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. The former held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant” before he went out into the crowd and kissed and hugged her. Since then, the lovebirds have been pretty open about sharing photos and videos of the pregnancy journey, including the first public baby bump photos, which featured Kourtney in a sheer black top and black leather pants. Travis happily posed with her while holding his drumsticks up to the bump.

It’s unclear exactly when the upcoming bundle of joy ‘s due date is, but the new arrival marks the fourth child for Kourtney and third for Travis. She shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. He shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler.