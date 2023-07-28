Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Photo Of Superfan Son Saint, 7, Meeting Lionel Messi: Photos

Kim Kardashian was among the many stars who watched Lionel Messi‘s first game with MLS club Inter Miami on July 21. After flying across the world and back, Kim, 42, finally reflected on the historic moment for U.S. soccer and how much it meant to her son, Saint West. “Legendary Inter Miami Game!!!” Kim captioned the Instagram Gallery she posted on July 28, sharing photos of her and Saint, 7, posing next to Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham. However, the best photo was the one of a smiling Saint posing next to his hero, Lionel Messi.

In the picture – seventh in Kim’s carousel – Saint grins from ear to ear in a selfie alongside the World Cup champion. Lionel, 36, was sweaty, as he was likely fresh off his game-winning kick that helped keep Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup dreams alive (he would go on to help Inter Miami demolish Atlanta United in the Group Stage, scoring a brace in the team’s 4-0 blowout).

As to why Kim took a week to share these photos and videos, she’s been busy. On July 25, she and Saint traveled to Osaka, Japan, to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team, Al-Nassr, face off against Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, and the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain squad. Youtuber IShowSpeed (aka Darren Watkins Jr.) met up with Saint and teased him about wearing a PSG jersey. “What’s good, bro? Why you got that PSG on?” Saint responded, “Because I’m gonna meet Neymar first.” Saint would also profess that Messi is his “GOAT,” while Kim would say she prefers “everybody” and wasn’t taking sides.

While on vacation with Saint, Kim got in some bikini time. The same day that she saw the PSG/Al-Nassir game, Kim posted a few shots of her wearing a bikini while in a picturesque pond with crystal-clear water. As Kim lived out her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition fantasies, her son photobombed her. “Can’t a girl get a good solo pic, pleasseeee?” she captioned the gallery.

Kim also has been busy celebrating her grandmother’s birthday. On July 27, she posted an Instagram Story from Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell‘s party. “From Japan to San Diego, I would never ever miss my grandma’s [birthday],” she captioned the video. She also shared a tribute to MJ on her feed.

” Happy 89th birthday to my beautiful grandmother, MJ! I know your birthday was yesterday, but I was busy celebrating you and living in the moment, but I wanted to take a minute to let the world know how truly special you are,” she wrote on July 27. “It’s crazy to see how we are so much alike and how you really started it all. I’m so lucky to have you here to see all of your grandkids and great grand babies grow up! I love you so much, grandma, and would do anything for you…”