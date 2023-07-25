Kim Kardashian Gets Photobombed By Son Saint, 7, While Taking New Bikini Thirst Trap

Kim, there are people that are dying. Kim Kardashian, 42, got hit with a reality check recently when she learned the hard way that she wasn’t going to be able to take her bikini pic without a photobomb from her 7-year-old son, Saint West. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25 to share the carousel of pics (seen below), in which she attempted to get a sexy shot of herself dipping in crystal-clear water, but never succeeded.

The first three photos showed Saint and other people swimming around Kim as she attempted to pose in her black bikini. By the fourth photo, she looked defeated with her hands over her face. The last image showed her floating on her back right after taking the splash into the water, knowing that her attempts to get the thirst trap did not go as planned. “Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” the mother of four humorously captioned the carousel.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Moms In Bikinis: Photos Of Kim Kardashian & More Eva Longoria hits the beach with her husband José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 15 Oct 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria hits the beach with José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907858_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It’s not clear where the photos were taken, but Kim shared several pictures and videos of her and Saint in Japan the day prior. First, they enjoyed an immersive exhibit, and then Saint seemingly had the time of his life while watching Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr team take on France’s PSG. Saint even met France’s Brazilian-born soccer icon, Neymar!

A reação de Saint West, filho de Kim Kardashian e Kanye West, ao ganhar uma camisa do Neymar. 🥰#FutebolNaESPN 🎥: Instagram/kimkardashian pic.twitter.com/dvhz2dfAuR — ESPN Brasil (@ESPNBrasil) July 25, 2023

Kim shouldn’t be too shocked she was photobombed, considering she’s surrounded by kids most of her life. Just three days ago, she shared a a picture of herself standing in a pool with Saint in one arm, and her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Chicago, in the other! She didn’t seem to mind, though, as she got a nice kiss on the cheek from her son. She captioned the picture, “Sweet Kisses,” showing she was happy with the adorable display of affection.

The Kardashians star was successful with a thirst trap a week ago, and took to Instagram to share it. The photo, which can be seen HERE, showed her lounging in a black triangle bikini top and white snake print bottoms. She rested on a white chair on a balcony that overlooked the water. You win some, you lose some!