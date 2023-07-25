Kim Kardashian Gets Photobombed By Son Saint, 7, While Taking New Bikini Thirst Trap

Kim Kardashian kept it real when she joked on Instagram about not being able to take a sexy pic without her son getting in the way. Check out her post here.

July 25, 2023
Image Credit: WOOT

Kim, there are people that are dying. Kim Kardashian, 42, got hit with a reality check recently when she learned the hard way that she wasn’t going to be able to take her bikini pic without a photobomb from her 7-year-old son, Saint WestThe SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25 to share the carousel of pics (seen below), in which she attempted to get a sexy shot of herself dipping in crystal-clear water, but never succeeded.

The first three photos showed Saint and other people swimming around Kim as she attempted to pose in her black bikini. By the fourth photo, she looked defeated with her hands over her face. The last image showed her floating on her back right after taking the splash into the water, knowing that her attempts to get the thirst trap did not go as planned. “Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” the mother of four humorously captioned the carousel.

It’s not clear where the photos were taken, but Kim shared several pictures and videos of her and Saint in Japan the day prior. First, they enjoyed an immersive exhibit, and then Saint seemingly had the time of his life while watching Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr team take on France’s PSG. Saint even met France’s Brazilian-born soccer icon, Neymar!

Kim shouldn’t be too shocked she was photobombed, considering she’s surrounded by kids most of her life. Just three days ago, she shared a a picture of herself standing in a pool with Saint in one arm, and her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Chicago, in the other! She didn’t seem to mind, though, as she got a nice kiss on the cheek from her son. She captioned the picture, “Sweet Kisses,” showing she was happy with the adorable display of affection.

The Kardashians star was successful with a thirst trap a week ago, and took to Instagram to share it. The photo, which can be seen HERE, showed her lounging in a black triangle bikini top and white snake print bottoms. She rested on a white chair on a balcony that overlooked the water. You win some, you lose some!

