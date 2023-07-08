Kim Kardashian Goes Bike Riding In Strapless Pink Bikini Top & Sheer Pants: Photos

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat during her vacation by sharing a few sizzling snaps to her Instagram on Friday. The reality star, 42, looked absolutely stunning as she rocked a Barbie-pink bikini and a matching sheer pant. With her raven hair tied up in a loose bun and wearing a huge smile, Kim showed off her jaw-dropping ensemble as she rode a bicycle on the beach.
The mother of four has certainly been enjoying her time in the surf and sun. Just a few days ago, Kim took to her social media to share a photo posing in a turquoise blue bikini. She simply captioned the sexy pic, “Just a reminder.”
Kim’s latest bikini photos come on the heels of getting her fans all hyped up about her upcoming gig in the 12th season of American Horror Story. During a recent Twitter Q&A, one curious fan couldn’t help but ask her how she was feeling about joining the iconic series, and she spilled the tea, saying, “It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” She added, “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!”
Kim was spotted in action on the streets of New York City, filming scenes for the show alongside Emma Roberts. A video captured the two beauties engaged in conversation as they stomped around the Big Apple pavement.
Another of Kim’s costars is already impressed with her professionalism on American Horror Story. In a new interview, Zachary Quinto revealed he has a cameo in the upcoming season 12 and lavished praise on the makeup mogul. “I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” he told reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of He Went That Way, per PEOPLE. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”
We're still in the dark about Kim's character in the upcoming season, but you better believe her fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see her slay on the small screen.