Kim Kardashian Is Seriously Sexy While Posing In Bed In Black Bikini Top

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Kardashian, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy look on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old rocked a metallic black triangle bikini top that put her ample cleavage on full display while she lounged in bed.

Kim posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Hey,” as she posed for three selfies. In the photos, Kim wore a super tiny black string bikini top that barely covered up her chest. She styled the sexy swimsuit top with gorgeous glam, choosing to keep her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. As for her makeup, she rocked dark black eyeliner with voluminous lashes and topped her look off with a creamy nude lip.

Kim has been rocking a slew of sexy swimsuits lately and aside from this look, she recently posted a slideshow of photos of herself posing on steps leading to the beach while wearing a tiny white string bikini. Kim posted the photos to her Instagram pointing out that her sister, Kendall Jenner, took the photos of Kim.

Kim posed on an outdoor staircase wearing a sexy white bikini. The string bikini featured a super tiny triangle top that barely covered up her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching tiny thong bottoms that had skinny straps on the side and accessorized with a pair of silver sunglasses. As for her glam, Kim had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. Her hair was so long, it ended all the way at her waist.