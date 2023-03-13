Kim Kardashian Rocks Snakeskin Top In Sexy Selfies After Skipping Oscars Festivities

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, may have opted out of attending any Oscars after-parties this year, however, she still dressed to the nines in a sexy selfie the next morning. “Have the best day!”, she captioned the carousel of photos. In her post, the brunette beauty rocked a snakeskin top that featured thin straps and a plunging neckline. And although she was without jewelry, her stylish makeup completed her look, including her nude lip and elegant smokey eye.

Soon after the mom-of-four shared the selfies, many of her 348 million followers flooded the comments section with compliments on her look. “You’re the only person who can make lower lash mascara look great,” one fan quipped, while another added, “beautiful as always.” As the TV personality wished her followers to have “the best day”, many of them sent the same wishes back. “thx kimmyy love u,” a third follower noted, while a fourth penned, “You have the best day idol.”

Just three hours later, Kimberly returned to Instagram to gush over her mom, Kris Jenner‘s latest appearance in Meghan Trainor‘s “Mother” music video. “How cute is my mom in this @meghantrainor video and she had the best time ever…,” the proud daughter captioned the short clip. Many of the 67-year-old’s fans couldn’t help but gush about her in Kim’s comments section. “What a freaking powerhouse. I don’t care what anyone says this woman has done it all,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “She’s the celebrity mom.” So cute!

Although Kim skipped the exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner did show up and dropped jaws with their sexy looks! For the 25-year-old’s part, she rocked a figure-hugging velvet gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The gown was a sleeveless number, with a large bow in the front and a train that followed her as she walked. Kendall opted for a sleek Jean Paul Gaultier mermaid gown from the 2008 summer collection. Last year, their older sis, Kim, rocked a skin-tight neon blue Balenciaga gown.

It appeared that the SKIMS founder was feeling nostalgic ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony on Mar. 12, as she took to her Instagram Story to share her 2020 Alexander McQueen gown. “Throwback to this Oscar look – thank you Rita for this iconic Alexander McQueen oyster dress,” Kim captioned the throwback photos. Three years ago Kim attended the after-party alongside her now ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, and Kylie. The it couple finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022, but continue to co-parent their four kids: North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 5, and Saint West, 7.