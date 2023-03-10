Kris Jenner Is Glamorous In Meghan Trainor’s ‘Mother’ Music Video 5 Years After ‘Thank U, Next’

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian hilariously commented on their mom lip-syncing and dancing in Meghan's new music video.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 10, 2023 3:00PM EST
View gallery
Kris Jenner The Fresh Air Fund Annual Spring Benefit: Camp Tommy 20th Anniversary Celebration, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 22 May 2019
Kris Jenner seen leaving the Ritz Hotel in NYC on Sep 11, 2021. 11 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kris Jenner. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814611_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner walking on Central Park South and shopping at Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue in New York, NY on September 12, 2022. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Kris Jenner Ref: SPL5485173 120922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Meghan Trainor/Youtube

Kris Jenner can’t help but become the main star of a music video when she agrees to be featured in it! Such was the case when the famous momager signed up for Meghan Trainor’s latest offering, “Mother.” The retro clip has Kris looking like a billion bucks in her Old Hollywood glamour gown as she lip-syncs and dances to the doo-wop inspired track. Yes, the mother of all mothers knew the assignment for “Mother,” much like she did on Ariana Grande’s 2018 music video for “thank u, next.”

Rocking a blonde bob, a bevy of baubles and a white Cult Gaia gown, Kris is surrounded by background dancers in her first scene for the “Mother” video. After mouthing the lyrics, “I am your mother, you listen to me,” Kris gets a costume change and twins with Meghan in a chic, black velvet gown. Directed by Charm LaDonna, the video concludes with Kris and Meghan showing off their sweet moves to the danceable ditty, which samples The Chordettes’s 1954 hit, “Mr. Sandman.”

Meghan, who recently announced her second pregnancy, said of releasing the track, “I’m beyond excited to finally share ‘Mother’ with the world! This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid. It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”

Kris Jenner looked gorgeous in ‘Mother.’ (Meghan Trainor/Youtube)

And after Meghan posted the “Mother” music video to her Instagram, two of Kris’ daughters commented! “THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥” wrote Kourtney Kardashian, as sis Khloe posted, “Stop it I’m f—ing screaming! I am f—ing screaming! Oh my God thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”

As mentioned, “Mother” isn’t the first time Kris has made an epic cameo in a music video. Back when Ariana released her megahit “thank u next,” in 2018, which followed her broken engagement to Pete Davidson, Kris showed off her acting chops once again. In the music visual that gave a nod to cult films like Legally Blonde, Kris played Regina George’s mom (originally portrayed by Amy Poehler) from Mean Girls. Kris acted out the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” scene, in which her character films her daughter and friends on stage while sitting in the audience. If you haven’t seen the masterpiece, check it out here.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad