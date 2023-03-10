Kris Jenner Is Glamorous In Meghan Trainor’s ‘Mother’ Music Video 5 Years After ‘Thank U, Next’

Kris Jenner can’t help but become the main star of a music video when she agrees to be featured in it! Such was the case when the famous momager signed up for Meghan Trainor’s latest offering, “Mother.” The retro clip has Kris looking like a billion bucks in her Old Hollywood glamour gown as she lip-syncs and dances to the doo-wop inspired track. Yes, the mother of all mothers knew the assignment for “Mother,” much like she did on Ariana Grande’s 2018 music video for “thank u, next.”

Rocking a blonde bob, a bevy of baubles and a white Cult Gaia gown, Kris is surrounded by background dancers in her first scene for the “Mother” video. After mouthing the lyrics, “I am your mother, you listen to me,” Kris gets a costume change and twins with Meghan in a chic, black velvet gown. Directed by Charm LaDonna, the video concludes with Kris and Meghan showing off their sweet moves to the danceable ditty, which samples The Chordettes’s 1954 hit, “Mr. Sandman.”

Meghan, who recently announced her second pregnancy, said of releasing the track, “I’m beyond excited to finally share ‘Mother’ with the world! This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid. It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”

And after Meghan posted the “Mother” music video to her Instagram, two of Kris’ daughters commented! “THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥” wrote Kourtney Kardashian, as sis Khloe posted, “Stop it I’m f—ing screaming! I am f—ing screaming! Oh my God thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”

As mentioned, “Mother” isn’t the first time Kris has made an epic cameo in a music video. Back when Ariana released her megahit “thank u next,” in 2018, which followed her broken engagement to Pete Davidson, Kris showed off her acting chops once again. In the music visual that gave a nod to cult films like Legally Blonde, Kris played Regina George’s mom (originally portrayed by Amy Poehler) from Mean Girls. Kris acted out the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” scene, in which her character films her daughter and friends on stage while sitting in the audience. If you haven’t seen the masterpiece, check it out here.