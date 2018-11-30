Ariana Grande Fans Freak After She Leaves Victoria Justice Out Of ‘Victorious’ Reunion In ‘Thank U, Next’ Vid

Someone big was missing from the ‘Victorious’ reunion in Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ music video — Victoria Justice! Needless to say, fans are freaking out on Twitter!

We can all agree that Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next” music video was pure, unadulterated art, right? The video, released on November 30 in the year of our lord 2018 was packed full of cameos from her famous friends and idols. That included the Victorious cast! Well… most of it. Fans began pointing out almost immediately after it dropped that there was someone significant missing from the Victorious reunion — the show’s star, Victoria Justice. OMG!

To recap, three of Ari’s Victorious co-stars made major cameos. In the Bring It On portion of the music video, Matt Bennett played her brother, while Daniella Monet was a fellow Toros cheerleader! Elizabeth Gillies took on the Lindsay Lohan role for the Mean Girls section. Seeing them do the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene together was amazing. Victoria not being in the music video have some fans wondering if her and Ariana’s long-rumored feud is actually real. Several years ago, an article ran in Seventeen in which Ariana stated that she had been allegedly bullied on set before. When the article came out, people assumed Victoria was the bully! But both women have denied the feud, with Victoria even saying in 2015 that Ari texted her after the article ran to say that she was talking about someone she had worked with on Broadway.

We haven’t heard why Victoria wasn’t in the “thank u, next” video, but there are a number of reasons that could be besides a feud. Maybe Victoria was simply busy! Fans are freaking out about her absence, though, either way. “f**k government secrets I just wanna know what happened between ariana grande and victoria justice tbh,” @_chelcity tweeted. “thoughts and prayers 2 victoria justice,” @tessmcgeer wrote. “i just KNOW somewhere victoria justice is seething. i just know it,” @newreymantics said. And @QUEENXTRINA made a very good point: “big dick energy is Ariana inviting the entire cast of Victorious onto her music video except Victoria Justice. thank u, next x” Damn!

All the cameos from Ariana's friends from Victorious… AND NONE FOR VICTORIA JUSTICE, BYE #thankunextvideo pic.twitter.com/M54yCjOBXO — 𓂀 (@huganomics) November 30, 2018

i guess they ALL didn’t get to be in the video #thankunextvideo pic.twitter.com/kmwgWF4ezJ — haley (@deckersdagger) November 30, 2018

Other amazing cameos in the “thank u, next” music video? Kris Jenner, playing the Cool Mom from Mean Girls (who says “thank u next, bitch), and Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her Legally Blonde character to get it on with the hot mail guy… who’s wearing a BDE patch.