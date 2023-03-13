Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Form-Fitting Caped Dress At Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Photos

Kylie Jenner heated up the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet! Following the Oscars on March 12, the makeup mogul arrived at the iconic party in a form-fitting black gown that featured a large bow across her chest and a cape that began midway down her back rather than draping around her shoulders. She let the metallic dress do the talking and accessorized only with a pair of earrings. The reality star styled her thick, brunette hair in a simple updo and kept it simple with her makeup as well.

This was Kylie’s first time attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party since 2020, which was her debut at the star-studded event. For that red carpet, she wore a strapless, navy blue dress that sparkled and hugged her figure from her chest to her toes. Her dress was once again the focal point of her ensemble, as she accessorized minimally and styled her luscious locks down.

Of course, in 2021, there was no Vanity Fair Oscar Party, as the event was canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, Kylie was at home with a newborn baby, so she didn’t hit the red carpet to make her follow-up appearance. Now, three years later, she’s back and better than ever at the post-Oscars bash.

Kylie is now the proud mom of two, sharing her daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1, with her ex, Travis Scott. Recently, Kylie has been sharing more of Aire with her millions of fans on Instagram, despite originally keeping him out of the public eye following his birth.

The 25-year-old actually waited nearly a year before she shared a photo of Aire’s face with the public. In mid-January, she finally posted pictures of him on Instagram, and has been giving glimpses of her life with him in the weeks since. Kylie and Travis also did not reveal Aire’s name until this January post. The exes originally named their son Wolf Webster, but announced just weeks after his birth that they had decided to change the name, even though it was already on his birth certificate. Once they finally picked out a new moniker, they wanted to wait and make sure they got it right this time before they went public with it!

While she spends a lot of time at home with her kids, Kylie also enjoys a night out on the town every once in a while, and the Vanity Fair party was the perfect moms’ night out. Enjoy your night, Kylie!