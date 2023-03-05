Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Son Aire, 1, At Birthday Party For Natalie Halcro’s Daughter Dove

Kylie Jenner, 25, shared some sweet new videos from her friend Natalie Hacro‘s daughter Dove‘s Disney-inspired birthday party on Saturday. The makeup mogul took to Instagram to post a loving clip of her and her son Aire, 1, as she held him and gave him a kiss on the cheek. She also shared a video of her daughter Stormi, 5, posing with a pal while wearing a princess-style dress at the bash.

In the first clip with Aire, the doting mom wore a black hoodie, with the hood over her head, under a tan jacket. Aire had on a cream-colored top and a gray knit hat. Stormi’s dress was light pink with detail on the top front. She was standing in front of a mock up of a castle as she hugged the little girl who was next to her and smiled for the camera.

Kylie, Aire, and Stormi were also joined by Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian and niece True, 4. The Good American creator also took to her own Instagram to share photos and video from the party, including a snapshot of the cutie smiling and posing in a light blue dress. Between the incredible set up and the yummy-looking treats at the party, it looked like the perfect environment for a fun-filled weekend for the family.

Before Kylie and her kids attended the celebration, the Kylie Cosmetics creator shared a close-up photo of her youngest child during snack time. Since she just recently started sharing photos of the tot, it’s had her fans excited every time she decides to add another one to her story or page. Many choose to respond with various comments, including some who have said Aire looks a lot like his dad, Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis dated on and off since 2017 but reportedly split up in early Jan. after spending Christmas time apart. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”