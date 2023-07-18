Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Black Bikini Top In Sexy New Photos: ‘Risk & You Shall Receive’

Kim Kardashian, 42, proved she’s having a fantastic summer with some of her latest Instagram photos. The reality star posed in a sexy black bikini top and white and black bottom as she relaxed on a white designer chair outside near palm trees, in the snapshots. She had her long hair down and wore flattering makeup as she gave a confident and relaxed look to the camera.

“Risk and you shall receive,” she captioned the post, which was shared on July 18. It didn’t take long for fans to respond with many compliments. “You’re so beautiful and I love you Kim! Xoxo ❤️😍🤗😘😘,” one fan wrote, while another simply but effectively wrote, “WOW.” A third called her caption “wise” and many more left heart emojis.

Before Kim wowed with her bikini photos, she made headlines for showing off her baking skills with her oldest daughter, North, 10. The doting mom and her mini me made apple pies, in a TikTok video they shared with their followers on July 16. They cut apples, poured apple cider, and more as they made the delicious-looking treats and once they were done baking in the oven, they were ready to eat.

The close mother and daughter were also seen going to North’s basketball practice last weekend. They were photographed walking outside the building where the court is located and Kim wore a casual outfit that included a black zip-up hoodie over a black top, black leggings, and gray, orange, and white sneakers. North wore her basketball uniform.

When Kim’s not making headlines for her solo outdoor photos or fun activities with North, she’s doing so for her love life. The latest man that has been romantically linked to the beauty is retired NFL star Tom Brady. The two were spotted chatting it up at Michael Rubin‘s white party earlier this month, but no romance has been confirmed. In May, a source said that the two are not dating despite the speculation. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.