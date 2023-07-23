Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up To Saint, 7, & Chicago, 5, In Pool For ‘Sweet Kisses’

Kim Kardashian, 42, shared a special summer moment with two of her four kids this week. The doting mom took to Instagram to share a new summer-themed photo that showed her happily posing with her son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 5. Saint sweetly gave her a kiss on the cheek and she hugged both of them while looking at the camera.

Once the photo was published, Kim’s followers were quick to respond. “You are a great mom Kim,” one follower wrote, while another gushed over Saint showing love to his mom. “You all are cuter than mermaids,” another shared, while a fourth called her “beautiful.”

Before Kim shared her latest photo, she made headlines for being photographed during a night out in Miami, FL. Her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson was also there and they were both seen walking outside in fashionable outfits. Hers included a black leather sleeveless crop top and matching pants, while his included a black sheer long-sleeved top and black pants. Kim also had her long hair pulled up with her look and carried a small brown boxed purse.

Before the night out, Kim and her son Saint also attended Lionel Messi‘s debut soccer game with Inter Miami FC. She and her second oldest child was seen sitting near Serena Williams and cheering at certain moments in the game. She wore a more casual outfit that included a white top at the sporting event.

When Kim’s not busy spending time with her kids and going on fun outings, she’s branching out with a new acting career. The SKIMS creator will star in the upcoming 12th season of Ryan Murphy‘s popular series American Horror Story alongside Emma Roberts. A recently released teaser of the season, which is called “Delicate,” showed Kim with long blonde hair and eye-catching makeup as she appeared to hold a baby wrapped in a blanket.

When talking to THR about the addition of Kim to the long-running series, Ryan expressed his excitement. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told THR in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”