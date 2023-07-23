Beyonce Channels Barbie In Pink Metallic Bodysuit & Thigh High Boots On Tour: Photos

Beyonce took the Barbiecore look to a whole new level when she graced the stage in a pink metallic bodysuit at her Renaissance Tour stop in Minneapolis on Saturday. The fashion and pop music icon, 41, shared a few snaps of the incredible ensemble to her Instagram on July 22, showing off a pink wardrobe that would have Margot Robbie super jealous. Wrapped up in a sparkling corset, matching cropped jacket and thigh high boots, Beyonce was the moment in a weekend of Barbie moments.

The “Alien Superstar” hitmaker had fans in a tizzy over the social media photo carousel. “This Barbie is THAT GIRL,” commented one fan, referencing the first song off Beyonce’s Renaissance album. Another follower wrote, “She understands the impact of Barbie and plans accordingly,” as yet another shared, “This Barbie is the greatest living entertainer 💖✨💁🏾‍♀️”

The Oscar winner’s world tour has also become a showcase for her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy’s talents as well! The adorable mini-me has been strutting her choreography on stage alongside her mama to the sheer delight of fans… and her little sister Rumi, 5! A Twitter video captured Rumi dancing with some friends at the Stade de France during Blue’s dance extravaganza and then holding up a sign that read “We Love You Blue!” Too cute!

The fan clip sported the text, “POV: I saw Beyoncé’s 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour,” though it was unclear if Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, was in attendance. Moments after Blue’s biggest fan held up her amazing sign, Blue was seen back in the stands next to Rumi, rocking the same outfit she did on stage.

Blue Ivy must have been studying the choreography when she was spotted backstage at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour at the Friends Arena in Sweden on May 10. Alongside her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy bopped her head to her iconic parent’s epic setlist spanning 36 songs.

As fans know, Blue Ivy actually took the stage alongside her mom in the last show Beyonce performed before the tour kick off. Beyonce invited Blue Ivy to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in January. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million for the performance, per TMZ.

The recent shows have been a welcome return for the pop princess, as Beyoncé has not toured on her own since her 49-stop Formation outing in 2016, following the release of “Lemonade.” In 2018, she performed at Coachella and then toured with Jay-Z for On the Run II Tour.