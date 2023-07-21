Tyra Banks Brings Back Her ‘Life-Size’ Character 23 Years Later In Honor Of ‘Barbie’ Movie: Photo

Tyra Banks, 49, transformed back into the fashion doll she played in Life-Size to celebrate the new Barbie movie. The famous model took to Instagram on July 20 and shared a photo of herself dressed like Eve, the fashion doll who comes to life in her 2000 Disney Channel TV film. Tyra wore a Barbie-inspired pink dress with a colorful necklace and had her brunette hair styled in a high ponytail, as she talked on the phone with a super serious look on her face. “Ken, you’re leaving me for WHO???” Tyra captioned the photo, alongside a crying face emoji.

Fans gushed over Tyra’s recreation of her Life-Size character in the comments section of her post. “Get her Eve!” one fan said. Another wrote, “Eve is forever my number one Barbie.” A different fan said that the Barbie film “fumbled the bag” by not including Tyra in the star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae.

Tyra starred with Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size, which follows a young girl (Lindsay) whose “Eve” doll (Tyra) is transformed into a real person. The movie is still a classic to this day. There was also a sequel, Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, that came out on Freeform in 2018. Lindsay did not return for the sequel.

Tyra has been eager to make a third Life-Size movie. In 2020, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel model confirmed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was “currently working” on another sequel. And then this past October, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela mentioned to Tyra on Dancing with the Stars that they could do Life-Size 3 together. “You know what? We should do that!” Tyra excitedly said. “Disney+, should we do Life-Size 3? Should we do a Halloween one?” Shangela then joked that her and Tyra should make a Life-Size movie for “every season, every holiday—whatever you want, Miss Banks!”