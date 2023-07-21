Chrissy Teigen Channels Barbie In Pink Dress With Slit For Date Night With John Legend: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 37, channeled Barbie during her latest date night with her hubby, John Legend! The sweet couple was spotted leaving Caviar Kaspia LA in West Hollywood on the evening of Thursday, July 20, and the model and new mom looked pretty in pink in a silky light pink crop top and skirt set that featured an asymmetric hem. Chrissy added another Barbie-esque touch by pairing pink feathered heels with the strapless outfit. Too cute!

Chrissy was all smiles as she and John, 44, exited the restaurant. She wore her gorgeous honey-brown locks down and parted in the middle, and accessorized with layered necklaces and long earrings. Meanwhile, John looked dapper in tan trousers and a button-down long-sleeve worn under a muted green sweater vest. He had a smile on his face, too, as he carried out their leftovers in a blue bag.

This isn’t the first time Chrissy has looked like a real-life Barbie as of late. Earlier in July, the Sports Illustrated model and Grammy winner spent the night at a Barbie-themed Airbnb in Malibu, Calif. They specifically stayed in Ken’s DreamHouse, which featured a yard decked out in all-pink everything, including a pink waterslide! Chrissy arrived in a cowgirl Barbie look, which had her in an oversized cowboy shirt she wore as a mini dress that featured white fringe. She paired it with pink pumps and a pink bag. John, meanwhile, was exuding Ken-ergy in white slacks and a sleeveless jean jacket.

By the end of the slide Chrissy posted, which can be seen above, Chrissy had changed into a high-waisted pink bikini and then a pink dress. The overnight stay was a family event, as the couple’s two oldest kids, Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, were included in Chrissy’s Instagram carousel from the dreamy stay. Of course, they are also the proud parents of a girl named Esti, 7 months, and a newborn son, Wren.

Chrissy welcomed her youngest daughter in January. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Luna and Miles holding the newborn. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”. As fans know, Esti was born after Chrissy suffered the loss of her baby boy, Jack, halfway through her pregnancy in 2020.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Date Night: Photos Of Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Plus More A-List Couples Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen enjoy a dinner date at Caviar Kaspia LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The couple surprised fans when they announced they welcomed their fourth child, a son named Wren, via surrogate in June. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram, announcing Wren’s arrival.