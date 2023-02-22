Chrissy Teigen Rocks Crop Top & Leggings While Out With All 3 Kids, 1 Month After Giving Birth: Photo

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen is back to a regular routine, just a month after welcoming her infant daughter! In photos taken on Tuesday, February 22, the supermodel, 37, was seen rocking a white crop top and black leggings while walking with daughter Luna, 6, son Miles, 4, and her newborn daughter with husband John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens. Chrissy finished the casual athletic look with a print scarf, oversized open sweater, which she was seen wearing both open and closed, and black ball cap, along with a pair of chic slide sandals. She carried a pink backpack, indicating she was picking Luna up from school, and held hands with Miles.

Luna walked slightly ahead of her mom with the full confidence of an experienced first grader, and the family was accompanied by what appeared to be two nannies — one cradling tiny Esti, and the other carrying additional bags. The pics come as the former swimsuit model is settling into her new life as a mom of three. She and her Grammy winning husband, 44, welcomed their third child on January 13, with John announcing the happy news at a concert by calling it a “blessed day” and admitting he hadn’t had a lot of sleep.

Just days later, Chrissy took to Instagram to share a first pic of the little arrival with her 40.9 million followers. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the proud mama captioned a photo of Luna and Miles reverently holding their tiny sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

Chrissy and John announced they were expecting again in August of 2022 — after suffering a heart wrenching pregnancy loss in October of 2020. Just two days after Valentine’s Day, Chrissy shared a joyous set of loving family photos. “Excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol,” she captioned the pics.