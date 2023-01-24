Chrissy Teigen Shares 1st Close Up Photo Of Baby Daughter Esti’s Face

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend welcomed their new addition on Jan. 13 and announced the happy news at a private concert on the same day.

January 24, 2023
Chrissy Teigen
Image Credit: 7/MEGA

Chrissy Teigen, 37, gave her fans a full look at her and John Legend‘s new baby daughter, Esti Maxine, on Jan. 24. The model took to Instagram to share the first close-up photo of the newborn, who was laying with her eyes closed and one arm under her head. “look at u out here lookin like a baby,” the caption read. 

Once Chrissy shared the epic photo, her followers shared comments that were full of kind words. “She is precious,” one follower wrote while another shared, “She’s a beautiful blessing. Congratulations to you and your husband.👏🏽❤️🙏🏾.” A third wrote, “What a sweetie! Blessings to you and your family! 💜” and a fourth wrote, “I love how newborns will have that, ‘You won’t believe the journey I’ve had! Naptime!’ look for the first week or so.”

Chrissy’s latest photo of Esti comes after John publicly announced her birth at a private concert on Jan. 13. He told the crowd he and his family welcomed “the little baby this morning” and added that it was a “blessed day” in which he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” but he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

Chrissy during a previous outing.

Chrissy also shared a photo of Esti with her siblings, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding her. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the doting mother wroete alongside the snapshot. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

Esti’s birth comes after Chrissy and John suffered a miscarriage that resulted in the loss of their third child, Jack, in 2020. The couple documented the difficult journey with social media posts that included emotional messages and a heartbreaking photo of Chrissy crying on a hospital bed. When announcing her pregnancy with Esti in Aug. 2022, Chrissy shared her joy after IVF treatments with her followers. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

