Chrissy Teigen Debuts Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet Photo With Luna & Miles

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The photo showed Miles sitting in a chair with Esti in his arms as he sweetly gazed down at her. Luna sat next to him and was lightly touching her newborn sister’s tummy with a pleased and peaceful grin on her face. Luna wore a floral dress while Miles looked handsome in a beige coat. They wore the same outfits that Chrissy posted on her Instagram (seen below) the day she reportedly gave birth.

Chrissy announced her pregnancy in Aug. 2022 after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage with her son, Jack, in Oct. 2020 and undergoing multiple rounds of IVF treatments. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook author wrote at the beginning of the announcement. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she continued.

She then opened up about the anxiety she felt about announcing her pregnancy considering the loss she experienced two years ago. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

As seen above, a stunning mirror selfie accompanied the caption and put Chrissy’s growing baby bump on full display.

Unsurprisingly, Chrissy kept it real throughout her pregnancy and even openly wondered what waxing during the third trimester would feel like in a tweet she posted just five days before she gave birth. “I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse?” the media personality asked her 12.9 million Twitter followers. “I can do a little bit worse.” Now, she doesn’t have to worry about it!