Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Poolside In A String Bikini

Chrissy Teigen, 37, is showing off her growing baby bump once again in a new Instagram photo. The model, who is expecting a bundle of joy with husband John Legend, 43, posed in a light pink patterned bikini as she relaxed in outdoor clear blue water, in the new snapshot, which she shared on Dec. 19. She had her long hair up in a high bun and sat atop the pavement just above the water as she closed her eyes and took in the nice weather.

“‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u,” she captioned the photo, seemingly referencing a recent comment she’s been regularly hearing from others. Once she shared the new post, her fans quickly took to the comments section to share their well wishes and mention how great she looks. “You are stunning Mama! Hope you’re feeling well,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “You look good regardless.”

One day before Chrissy shared her latest baby bump photo, she shared a Christmas-themed family photo that included John and their two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. In the epic snapshot, they all wore holiday sweaters or dresses and posed on and near a Christmas style throne. Chrissy’s sweater was white with Christmas designs on it and she paired it with red tights, while John’s sweater looked like a decorated Christmas tree. Little Luna wore a red dress with multi-colored designs, including teddy bears, and Miles wore a dark blue top with a green Christmas tree on it.

Before her Christmas photo, Chrissy shared a Thanksgiving post also included a photo of her and her bump. She sat back in a white sleeveless dress and had her feet, which were covered in tan boots, up to rest on a countertop. She also had her long hair down and looked like she was makeup-free as she smiled at the camera.

Chrissy and John first announced that they were expecting a new baby back in Aug. when she shared two selfies that showed her small bump. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added, before referencing the tragic loss of her and John’s third child 23 months ago. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”