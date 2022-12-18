Chrissy Teigen Bares Bump As She, John Legend & Kids All Rock ‘ Ugly’ Christmas Sweaters: Photos

Chrissy Teigen has been showcasing her holiday spirit for quite some time now and it looked like she may have topped herself with a new, hilarious family photo. The supermodel/cookbook author took to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 17 to share a snap of herself, her husband John Legend and their two kids, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, as they donned ugly holiday sweaters for a cute snap that Chrissy captioned with Christmas trees and heart emojis.

Sitting on a throne in a tacky green holiday hoodie, John appeared to be playing Santa Claus in the photo as he held the kids on his lap. Luna looked adorable in her loud and busy festive dress, while Miles rocked a holiday dinosaur-themed shirt. Meanwhile, with her pregnant belly exposed, Chrissy posed like a pro behind her brood in a cringe-worthy cardigan and just as cringeworthy makeup.

The holiday pic comes after Chrissy revealed to her fans that she needed a bit of a break after all the festive Thanksgiving cheer! She had shared a pic of herself resting on a stool in her kitchen with her feet up on the counter and her baby bump on full display. Captioning the album “A few more,” Chrissy also added clips of her family on the holiday, including one of John basting a turkey and another of Luna and Miles pulling at the wishbone.

Chrissy and John have been going from strength to strength lately after announcing they were pregnant again. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Chrissy began on her Instagram in August. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added, before referencing the tragic loss of her child 25 months ago.

In October 2020, Chrissy revealed to her fans she had recently suffered the loss of her third pregnancy. At the halfway point of her pregnancy with Jack, Chrissy was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 27, 2020, after having continual bleeding from a weakened placenta following 10 days of doctor-ordered home bedrest. In heartbreaking news, she and John lost their son Jack on Sept 30. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will always love you.”