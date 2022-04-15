Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna’s 6th Birthday At Disneyland: Photos

John Legend, 43, and Chrissy Teigen, 36, took their kids to Disneyland on Thursday, April 14 to celebrate their daughter Luna‘s sixth birthday. The family of four, which also includes 3-year-old son Miles, posed for photos at the park in front of Minnie Mouse and Cinderella’s castle. John, Chrissy and the kids had such big smiles on their faces at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Little Luna got all dressed up for her birthday celebration. She looked adorable in a Princess Jasmine costume, which included a pair of shoes and a crown that matched her dress. Miles, who looks remarkably similar to his father, wore a tie-dye long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts. John and Chrissy also got into the Disneyland spirit with their colorful clothing. The Voice coach sported a bright short-sleeved floral shirt and black pants, while the Cravings author opted to wear a yellow crop top and matching workout pants. Chrissy also wore pink mouse ears on her head.

The family of four was also pictured on the Small World boat ride. The kids sat in between John and Chrissy during the magical experience. Luna indulged on a lollipop as she pointed at something nearby inside the attraction. Her parents and little brother all looked over, as well.

On Luna’s birthday, John shared a tribute to his daughter via Instagram. He posted several adorable photos of Luna alongside a sweet message. “I can’t believe she’s 6 already. I’m very biased but she’s soooo wonderful and I’m proud to be her dad. Happy birthday Luna Simone!” the “All of Me” singer wrote.

Chrissy and John are such proud parents of their two kids. In 2020, the couple announced their third pregnancy in John’s “Wild” music video, with the singer cradling Chrissy’s growing bump. A few short weeks later, however, Chrissy sadly miscarried the little boy, who she named Jack. At the time, she was about halfway through the pregnancy.

In February, Chrissy announced that she’s undergoing IVF in hopes of having a third child. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote on Instagram.