Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After She’s Mom-Shamed For Teaching Miles, 1, To Walk In Marble Bathroom

Don’t come for Chrissy Teigen. After trolls mom-shamed her after teaching her and John Legend’s son, Miles, to walk on a bathroom floor, she viciously clapped back at the ‘annoying’ haters.

At this point, it seems that all comments sections should be disabled because no matter what, someone will always have something negative to say. Case in point, Chrissy Teigen’s June 30 Instagram video of her and John Legend’s 1-year-old son, Miles, learning to walk. “Oh, it is f*ckin ON we are screwed,” Chrissy, 33, captioned the video that featured an enthusiastic Miles practically running towards his mom and big sister, Luna, 3. John weighed in on the video by leaving a “shocked face” emoji, but so did so many other people. Specifically, there were those who had a problem with Chrissy teaching Miles to walk in a marbled bathroom.

“ayyy let’s practice with sharp marble EVERYWHERE!!! Omg what’s happening????” one commenter wrote, mom-shaming Chrissy for apparently not wrapping Miles up in bubble wrap before letting him take a step. Others jumped in, writing: “That’s a sharp corner!” “Yeah, cause of all rooms let him run in the marble one” “I’m not going to lie, all the marble made me nervous.” “Oh my gosh bumpin! Our son bit down on edge of the cedar chest and bent his first lower center tooth! Marble scary! One kid was enough for me!” “that MARBLE thoooo!” Ultimately, Chrissy clapped back at these haters by commenting on her video: “[these trolls] just can’t f*cking help themselves! ‘MUST…BE…ANNOYING…CANT…CONTROL…IT.”

While there may have been good intention behind these comments, it came off less as good-willed concern and more like “mom-shaming.” Thankfully, most of the comments on Chrissy’s video were about how cute Chrissy’s kids are. “love the way he knew it was immediately time for applause. your children are secure in feeling loved – and enjoyed – by their family!” “Luna was going to make sure baby brother did not fall, so cute !!! Such a beautiful family” “I love how luna at the end was about to catch him if he fell too hard he is soooo precious” “I love how excited Luna is for him” “I loved his little bounce before he took off. So cute! And the dog had his back”

Of course, it’s not like Chrissy needs anyone to white knight for her. The Lip Sync Battle host knows how to handle herself online. After a hater called her chubby online, she clapped back. “I hate to say this but you are not a small person? Also, I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.” More evidence that if you have an opinion about Chrissy…best keep it to yourself.