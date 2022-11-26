Exhausted Chrissy Teigen Puts Her Feet Up On Counter & Bump On Display After Thanksgiving

The holidays can be exhausting, and Chrissy Teigen proved such was the case when she shared a hilarious snap of herself after a very busy Thanksgiving. The supermodel/TV host/cookbook author took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to post the pic featuring her resting on a stool in her kitchen with her feet up on the counter and her baby bump on full display. Captioning the album “A few more,” Chrissy also added clips of her family on the holiday.

In one, her legendary songwriter husband John Legend is seen checking on the turkey in the over. Another video shows off the family’s stunning tablescape. In yet another, their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, are pulling at the turkey wishbone, as Miles announces, “I broke it apart.”

Chrissy and John have been going from strength to strength lately after announcing they were pregnant again. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Chrissy began on her Instagram in August. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added, before referencing the tragic loss of her child 23 months ago.

The veteran supermodel had sparked pregnancy speculation after she shared a snap of needles and capsules alongside a pink cartoon uterus to her Instagram Stories just a month before. With the makings of an egg retrieval procedure in the post and the caption, “Here we go again,” it appeared Chrissy was teasing a pregnancy via surrogacy. However, as we learned, she is carrying their baby herself!

The Sports Illustrated alum thought she would never be pregnant again in December 2020, three months after losing her unborn son Jack. “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.

In October 2020, Chrissy revealed to her fans she had recently suffered the loss of her third pregnancy. At the halfway point of her pregnancy with Jack, Chrissy was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 27, 2020, after having continual bleeding from a weakened placenta following 10 days of doctor-ordered home bedrest. In heartbreaking news, she and John lost their son Jack on Sept 30. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will always love you.”